Mac Business Solutions (MBS), an Apple-focused IT solutions provider with more than 35 years of experience supporting enterprise and government organizations, has launchd an updated website.

The newly launched website is designed to better support organizations navigating Apple deployments at scale by improving access to services, resources, and purchasing options, according to Sanjay Tohan, Chief Operating Officer of Mac Business Solutions. Enhancements include a modernized online shopping experience, improved mobile accessibility, faster performance, and expanded content focused on best practices for Apple environments, he adds.

In addition, the site introduces deeper integration capabilities to support a wide range of buying and operational models. It supports simple online checkout as well as direct connectivity with enterprise eProcurement and Single Sign-On (SSO) platforms.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related