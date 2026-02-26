Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Cecily Strong are starring in a series based on New York Magazine article The Nanny Squatter for Apple TV, reports Deadline.

The untitled series comes from If I Had Legs I’d Kick You director Mary Bronstein and Apple Studios. The series centers on a couple whose lives are upended after welcoming a seemingly ideal caregiver into their home, only to find boundaries blurred and control slipping as the arrangement spirals into a tense, unsettling power struggle.

Bronstein will write and direct and serve as showrunner. She will exec produce alongside Louis-Dreyfus, Strong and Scoop Wasserstein, who oversees scripted development and production for New York Magazine on behalf of Vox Media Studios, notes Deadline.

