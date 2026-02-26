The Mimms Museum of Technology and Art (Mimms Museum), a nonprofit metro Atlanta attraction that is home to one of the world’s largest collections of digital-era artifacts and rotating art exhibits, will host its fifth annual BYTE fundraising gala on Saturday, March 21, from 6:30 to 11 p.m.

Hosted by Fox 5 Atlanta’s Emmy-winning feature reporter Paul Milliken, BYTE26 will feature a chef-curated dinner, cocktails, live and silent auctions and musical entertainment. The evening will mark the official unveiling of iNSPIRE: Fifty Years of Innovation from Apple, with attendees getting an exclusive first look at the museum’s anticipated landmark exhibition.

“BYTE brings our community together to celebrate innovation, creativity and the stories behind the technology that shapes our lives,” said Lonnie Mimms, founder and board chair of Mimms Museum. “This year, we’re especially excited about the debut of iNSPIRE and the opportunity to recognize the pioneers whose work in design and development helped contributed to many transformative moments in modern technology and culture.”

One of the highlights of the evening will be an exclusive first look at the museum’s iNSPIRE exhibit. Spanning more than 20,000 square feet, iNSPIRE explores Apple’s key contributors, groundbreaking innovations and cultural impact through immersive exhibits and creative installations that showcase five decades at the intersection of technology, art and creativity. Opening to the public on Wednesday, April 1, the exhibition is expected to be the largest public Apple display, featuring more than 2,000 items, including rare artifacts, prototypes and archival documents.

“By attending, sponsoring or participating in the live and silent auctions at this year’s BYTE gala, our supporters will play a direct role in preserving important stories of technology and culture, helping the museum inspire future generations,” said Rena Youngblood, executive director of Mimms Museum.

About the Mimms Museum of Technology and Art

Mimms Museum of Technology and Art, formerly Computer Museum of America, is a dedicated nonprofit organization with the mission of preserving and showcasing the history of technology, art and its impact on our society. Founded by Lonnie and Karin Mimms in 2019, the museum is rooted in a commitment “to innovation, education and cultural enrichment. Since opening, the museum has continued to increase its efforts to provide accessibility to both art and technology to inspire the next generation.”

