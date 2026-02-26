Global average smartphone DRAM reached 8.4GB in December 2025, up from 7.4GB in December 2024, according to the Counterpoint Handset Model Sales Tracker.

Manufacturers largely kept memory configurations stable throughout 2025 instead of increasing the capacity across portfolios, notes the research group. Most of the upgrades were focused on the premium segment as existing capacities met performance needs across most price bands. In 2026, memory cost and supply constraints are shifting manufacturers’ focus from specification upgrades to margin protection, according to Counterpoint.

Memory shortages are reshaping Bill of Materials (BoM) economics at current memory prices. Memory’s share of the Bill of Materials (BoM) has risen sharply, reaching over 10% of the iPhone 17 Pro Max BoM in 2025, compared with 8% for the iPhone 12 Pro Max in 2020. For flagships configured with 16GB-24GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB-1TB UFS 4.0 storage, memory can account for more than 20% or more of total BoM with the current price hikes.

“Apple’s average smartphone DRAM reached almost 10GB in December 2025, marking a record year-over-year increase of 2.2GB, driven by the iPhone 17 Pro series upgrade to 12GB,” said Counterpoint Research Director Tarun Pathak. “For years, Apple increased memory gradually and relied on software optimization to offset lower DRAM capacity. By shifting to higher-capacity, high-speed memory, Apple is preparing iPhones for Apple Intelligence and enabling large AI models to run locally.”

Senior Analyst Karn Chauhan added: “Average DRAM in the premium ($≥600) segment reached around 11GB in December 2025 due to the iPhone 17 Pro series. Apple’s dominance, holding over 70% of the segment sales units, has narrowed the historical memory gap with Android flagships. Following the premium segment, the low-end (<$100) tier recorded the second-highest YoY growth in average DRAM, rising 8%, while the mid- ($100-$399) and high-end ($400-$599) segments grew 3% and 2%, respectively.”

The low- and mid-range segments are expected to face the greatest impact, as legacy DRAM supply is unlikely to return in the short to medium term. Due to these segments’ price sensitivity and lower margins, manufacturers can’t easily pass higher memory costs to consumers without affecting sales, according to Counterpoint. To maintain profitability, they are downgrading other components, including camera modules, displays, and audio systems, with some entry-level models reverting to lower DRAM configurations, the research group adds.

“In 2026, 12GB DRAM is becoming standard for high-end smartphones, offering sufficient capacity for heavy multitasking and on-device LLM execution,” Counterpoint’s report notes. “However, with memory shortages increasing its share of the BoM, OEMs are prioritizing margin protection over aggressive specification upgrades. As a result, most flagship portfolios are maintaining 2025 memory configurations, with significant increases limited to ultra-premium tiers.”

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related