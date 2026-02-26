Apple has released visionOS 26.3.1 for the Apple Vision Pro. According to Apple’s release notes, the upgrade fixes a flicker issue that sometimes happens when watch sports content with MultiView in the Apple TV app.

To install visionOS 26.3.1 on your Vision Pro:

° From the Home Screen, open Settings > General > Software Update.

° Select Update Now.

° Wait for Vision Pro to finish installing the OS update. You can remove the headset while it’s updating.

