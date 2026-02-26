Apple Original Films has locked down rights to “Once and Again,” a forthcoming romance novel from New York Times bestselling author Rebecca Serle, for adaptation in film, reports Deadline.

The project is in early development, with Liz Tigelaar — the multi-hyphenate behind prominent literary adaptations like “Tiny Beautiful Things” and “Little Fires Everywhere” — set to adapt.The project will be produced by Lee Eisenberg and Natalie Sandy for Piece of Work Entertainment (“Lessons in Chemistry,” “WeCrashed+) under their overall deal with Apple, Deadline adds.

Here’s how “Once and Again” is described: Billed as The Time Traveler’s Wife meets The Lakehouse, the story follows Lauren Novak, a Malibu native who left the beach behind for a picture-perfect marriage and life in Los Angeles. But as the relationship begins to crack and her husband gets a job in New York for the summer, Lauren finds herself back in the coastal town that shaped her, where she must contend not only with her parents and grandmother, but their most closely guarded secret: the women of the Novak family were born with a gift: Each of them can, just once, turn back time.

What she least expects is that her first love, fellow surfer and actual boy-next-door Stone, who broke her heart more than a decade earlier, is also back. Suddenly it seems as though every grain of sand on Malibu’s shores contains a memory or a secret. As she reconnects with her past, Lauren and Stone fall into familiar patterns, and Lauren must navigate a treacherous terrain of choice. Can she resist the temptation to rewrite her history with Stone? Is there such a thing as one right moment to alter time? And can anything ever truly be undone?

