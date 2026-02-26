In an X post, Apple CEO Tim Cook is teasing “a big week ahead,” with announcements starting Monday.

On February 4 the company announced a “special Apple Experience” in New York, taking place on March 4 at 9 am (Eastern). No further details were given.

Apple is expected to debut several new products March 2-4. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says the tech giant will release at least five productions next week.

He says the products almost certain to be announced are: a new low-cost MacBook, the iPhone 17e, MacBook Pros with M5 Pro and M5 Max processors, an M5 MaBook Air, a Studio Display 2, M5 Max/M5 Ultra Max Studio, a new iPad Air, an and an A18-equipped iPad.

