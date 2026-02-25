Spanish antitrust officials claim Apple and Amazon.com have’t tried quickly enough to comply with an order to change contract clauses linked with Amazon’s role as a reseller of Apple products, according to to The Wall Street Journal.

In 2023 the country’s National Markets and Competition Commission in 2023 fined the companies a combined total of roughly 194 million euros, equivalent to $228.4 million, saying that some contractual clauses on Amazon’s terms and conditions as an authorized Apple reseller were stifling competition.

Authorities now say the agreement effectively restricted the number of resellers of Apple products on Amazon’s Spanish website and issued a cease and desist order for the companies to amend their contracts. The CNMC claims Apple and Amazon failed to comply with the 2023 order in a timely fashion, saying the companies hadn’t removed the contractual causes at issue until May 2025, notes The Wall Street Journal.

Here’s what the CNMC accuses Apple and Amazon of agreeing to trade restrictions on the Amazon website in Spain. The antitrust group says this affects the retail sale of Apple products by third parties and the advertising of competing Apple products.

The CNMC said the companies’ behaviors could reduce competition in the Internet retail market for electronic products. In addition, the tech giants could strengthen Amazon’s position in the sector of providing marketing services to third-party retailers through online platforms (Marketplace) in Spain, the antitrust group adds.

