Colorado’s latest attempt to regulate minors’ online access differs from its predecessors. Senate Bill 26-051 doesn’t target adult websites directly, but targets your smartphone’s operating system such as, of course, iOS, reports Reclaim the Net.

The bill, currently before the Senate Committee on Business, Labor, and Technology with a hearing scheduled for February 24, would require operating system providers to collect your date of birth when you create an account. That data gets converted into an age bracket signal, which then flows to app developers through an API whenever you download or open an app. Developers must request and use that signal. The age check becomes embedded in the infrastructure before you ever reach the app itself.

Reclaim the Net says this is a structural change from what Colorado has tried before. SB 25-201, passed out of committee in 2025 but ultimately lost, required websites hosting material deemed harmful to children to run their own age verification. It also mandated at least one verification method that didn’t expose a user’s identity, and required compliance with Colorado’s Privacy Act data handling standards.

