Jared Harris (“Fringe,” “Mad Men,” “The Crown,” and lots more) is set to join to join Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in Martin Scorsese’s upcoming feature “What Happens at Night.” Hailing from Apple Original Films and made in partnership with Studiocanal, reports Deadline.

It’s an adaptation of the ghost story novel of the same name. Apple has worked with Scorsese and DiCaprio on the acclaimed film, “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

Here’s how the “What Happens at Night” is described: The dream-like story follows a married American couple who travel to a small, snowy European town to adopt a baby. They check into a cavernous, largely deserted hotel where they encounter an enigmatic cast of characters including a flamboyant chanteuse, a depraved businessman and a charismatic faith healer. Nothing is quite as it seems in this strange, frozen world. As the couple struggle to claim their baby, the less they seem to know about themselves and the life they’ve built together.

