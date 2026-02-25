Intellexa’s Predator spyware can hide iOS recording indicators while secretly streaming camera and microphone feeds to its operators, according to Bleeping Computer.

The report says the malware doesn’t exploit any iOS vulnerability but leverages previously obtained kernel-level access to hijack system indicators that would otherwise expose its surveillance operation. Apple introduced recording indicators on the status bar in iOS 14 to alert users when the camera or microphone is in use, displaying a green or an orange dot, respectively.

Intellexa, an US-sanctioned surveillance firm, developed the Predator commercial spyware and delivered it in attacks that exploited Apple and Chrome zero-day flaws and through 0-click infection mechanisms.

According to Jamf, Predator hides all recording indicators on iOS 14 by using a single hook function (‘HiddenDot::setupHook()’) inside SpringBoard, invoking the method whenever sensor activity changes (upon camera or microphone activation).

By intercepting it, Predator prevents sensor activity updates from ever reaching the UI layer, so the green or red dot never lights up.

“The target method _handleNewDomainData: is called by iOS whenever sensor activity changes – camera turns on, microphone activates, etc.,” Jamf researchers explain.

Jamf notes that technical analysis reveals the signs of the malicious processes, such as unexpected memory mappings or exception ports in SpringBoard and mediaserverd, breakpoint-based hooks, and audio files written by mediaserverd to unusual paths, according to Bleeping Computer.

