Global smartwatch shipments grew 4% year-over-year (YoY) in 2025, recovering from a decline in 2024, according to Counterpoint Research’s Global Smartwatch Shipments Tracker, Q4 2025.

Apple posted its first YoY shipment growth since 2022, fueled by a comprehensive portfolio refresh across its smartwatch lineup, notes the research group. The tech giant still leads the global smartwatch market.

“Apple witnessed its first YoY shipment growth since 2022. This growth was driven by a complete refresh of its portfolio with the introduction of the Series 11, Ultra 3, and SE 3,” said Counterpoint Senior Analyst Anshika Jain. “With these launches, Apple offered products that catered to a wide consumer base, ranging from the more affordable Watch SE 3 to the ultra‑premium Watch Ultra 3. Additionally, the portfolio received significant technological upgrades, including the series‑wide introduction of 5G Redcap support, hypertension notification, and satellite connectivity in the Watch Ultra 3. As a result, consumers who had been delaying their purchases in anticipation of a substantially improved smartwatch finally had compelling options available.”

Apple now has 23% of the global smartwatch market. That compares to 22% in 2024.

Other highlights of the Counterpoint report:

° China emerged as the fastest growing market, supported by strong performances from domestic brands such as Huawei, Xiaomi and Imoo.

° Cellular smartwatch shipments grew 6% YoY, driving the connected ecosystem.

° Global smartphone growth was driven by hardware and software upgrades from key market players, consumers’ preference for more technologically advanced smartwatches, and an industry-wide focus on health functionalities.

