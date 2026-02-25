Apple Original Films has acquired rights to an untitled Lance Armstrong movie package starring Austin Butler as Armstrong, reports Deadline.

Edward Berger is directing the feature, with King Richard scribe Zach Baylin penning the spec. Apple Studios will serve as the studio, with Scott Stuber and Nick Nesbitt producing along with Berger. Josh Glick and Zac Frognowski will serve as executive producers alongside Baylin.

Here’s how Deadline describes the upcoming film: The new film, which combines elements of F1: The Movie and Martin Scorsese’s Raging Bull and The Wolf of Wall Street, will cover the life and career of Armstrong, capturing all the highs and lows.

