Apple has previewed Apple Borivali, its second store in Mumbai and sixth in India.

Located in Sky City Mall, the new store brings Apple’s full lineup of products and services to even more customers in one of the city’s key growth corridors. Designed for people across Mumbai — from first-time customers to creators and growing businesses — Apple Borivali will foster community, connection, and creativity, according to Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail and People.

At Apple Borivali, customers can explore and shop Apple’s latest product lineup, including the iPhone 17 family, iPhone Air, Apple Watch Ultra 3, Apple Watch Series 11, and iPad and Mac models powered by the M5 chip. The store’s more than 70 team members are available to provide expert guidance and personalized support. Retail services like Apple Trade In, flexible financing, safe data transfer, and Personal Setup make upgrading or getting started simple and seamless, O’Brien said.

For customers shopping online, Apple Pickup allows them to collect an online order in-store at a convenient time. Dedicated Business Team members are available to support organizations of all sizes with tailored advice, device management, and tools designed to help them grow. The store also showcases Apple services, including Apple Music and Apple TV, across dedicated product tables and avenues.

Like all Apple facilities, Apple Borivali operates on 100% renewable energy and is carbon neutral.

At Apple Borivali, customers can take part in Today at Apple sessions — free, daily experiences led by Apple Creatives who inspire learning and creativity across photography, art, music, and coding. Beginning on opening day, customers can book sessions at apple.com/in/today, explore new skills, and get more out of their devices.

Sessions include: “Get Started: Mac,” “Workshop: Take Better Photos on iPhone,” “Spotlight: Apple Intelligence,” and “Kids: Code Your First App.”

With the opening of the store, Apple should have (by my count) 550 stores spread across 25 counties and regions. There are 273 Apple retail stores in the United States as of February 27, 2023. The state with the most number of Apple locations in the US is California, with 54 retail stores, which is about 20% of all Apple retail stores in the US.

