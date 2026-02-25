Apple has been fined $20,000 by Brazil’s Institute of Consumer Protection and Defense of Alagoas (Procon-AL) due to the company’s 2020 decision to stop selling power adapters with iPhones, reports Alagoras24Horas.

The CEO of Procon-AL, Daniel Sampaio, considers that the conduct of the technology giant violates fundamental pillars of consumer law and said: “In our analysis, we identified that, by passing on to the consumer the burden of separately acquiring an item indispensable to the operation of the product, the company affronts the principles of objective good faith, transparency and consumer vulnerability.”

When Apple announced that it would no longer sell power adapters with iPhones, Lisa Jackson, Apple’s then-vice president of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives, said “”customers already have over 700 million Lightning headphones, and many customers have moved to a wireless experience, with AirPods, Beats and other wireless headphones.” Jackson, who retired in January, added that this “reduces carbon emissions, and avoids the mining and use of precious materials” and “means a smaller, lighter iPhone box.”

