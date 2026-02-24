The 2026 annual meeting of Apple shareholders as held today and has again “predictably gone the board’s way,” reports AppleInsider. Here’s what happened at the gathering:

° Wanda Austin, Tim Cook, Alex Gorsky, Andrea Jung, Art Levinson, Monica Lozano, Ron Sugar, and Sue Wagner were re-upped to be on the board of directors for another year.

° The firm of Ernst & Young LLP was reappointed to serve as Apple’s independent registered public accounting firm. This includes being the auditors of Apple’s consolidated financial statements for 2026.

° The total compensation package to Cook in 2025 was $74.3 million, including $1.76 million that included a 401K contribution of $21,000, $2,964 in life insurance premiums, a $57,692 vacation cash-out, $789,991 in personal air travel expenses, and $887,870 in security expenses. the board and board approved continued payment.

° Approved was the (amended) Apple Non-Employee Director Stock Plan as amended and restated. This is to provide compensation to individuals who are on the board, but are not employees of Apple itself.

° The board and shareholders nixed the “China Entanglement Audit.” Submitted by the National Center for Public Policy Research, the group wanted to determine how bad much of a risk Apple’s presence in China was to shareholders.

