According to The Chosun Daily — as noted by TrendForce — U.S. companies, including Apple, are conducting targeted hiring campaigns aimed at engineers from Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, aiming to narrow the two companies’ long-standing lead in the memory market.

The report says Apple advertised a NAND flash product engineer role last month with an annual salary reaching US$305,600. NVIDIA reportedly month listed job openings offering base pay of up to US$258,750 for engineers focused on HBM development.

The Chosen Daily also notes that Taiwan’s MediaTek is seeking HBM engineers with compensation packages of roughly US$260,000. Qualcomm has purportedly also begun recruiting 3D DRAM R&D personnel in South Korea.

