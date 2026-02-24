Some Mac users running the latest macOS Tahoe 26.3 beta are reporting a problem: their external drives won’t mount.

The issue, which appears to affect a wide range of drive types, enclosures, and connection methods, has prompted AppleInsider to issue a public call for help in diagnosing the root cause. For professionals who depend on external storage — video editors, photographers, IT administrators, and backup-conscious power users — the bug threatens workflows and raises uncomfortable questions about Apple’s software quality assurance processes, according to WebProNews.

The problem purportedly first surfaced in user reports shortly after the release of macOS Tahoe 26.3. Users began noticing that previously reliable external drives — including USB-A, USB-C, and Thunderbolt-connected devices — would either fail to appear in Finder, show up in Disk Utility but remain unmountable, or disappear entirely after brief periods of connectivity. The issue doesn’t appear to be limited to any single manufacturer, file system format, or hardware generation, making it particularly difficult to pin down.

