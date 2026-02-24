On the what would have been the Apple founder’s 71st birthday, the Steve Jobs Archive has put together “Letters to a Young Creator.”

These books feature contributions from notable figures across business, design, technology, and the arts, written in response to questions posed by past and present SJA Fellows. The title is a nod to Rainer Maria Rilke’s Letters to a Young Poet—one of Jobs’ favorites—and to his own practice of exchanging ideas as a path toward clarity.

Letters to a Young Creator features reflections from Tim Cook, Jony Ive, Paola Antonelli, Jon M. Chu, Es Devlin, and many more on what it takes to bridge the gap between idea and execution.You can read them here.

The Steve Jobs Archive is “the authoritative home for Steve’s story and a resource for new generations eager to make their own mark.”

