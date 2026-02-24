I still think a fourth season of “Ted Lasso” is a bad idea, as the series ended perfectly. But that’s just me because season four is coming.

The fourth season of the hit soccer comedy, starring and executive produced by Jason Sudeikis, is expected to premiere in August.” Ted Lasso” star Hannah Waddingham let the info slip the update while speaking with Deadline’s Baz Bamigboye on the red carpet at the BAFTA Film Awards on Sunday, according to Deadline.

“It’s a whole different deal,” she said about the upcoming fourth season “with our Lady Greyhounds.” “I can’t wait for everyone to see what they’ve come up with.”

Season 4 of “Ted Lasso” is expected to pick up in Kansas, where Ted returned at the end of Season 3, before he heads back to London. The new season reunites original cast members Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Hunt and Jeremy Swift who are all reprising their original characters alongside new Season 4 additions including Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsey, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, Abbie Hern and Feely.

