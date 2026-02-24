In October 2025, Apple notified the European Commission that it would be acquiring invrs io, its sole employee, founder Martin Schubert, and certain assets from the company, reports MacRumors.

“Invrs develops open-source frameworks for photonics research, providing standardized simulation challenges and a public leaderboard for benchmarking and comparing design results,” reads a notice on the European Commission’s website.

Here’s some info from Schubert’s LinkedIn profile: Martin Schubert founded invrs.io in 2023, building on 15 years experience in the semiconductor and tech industry, more than 6 years experience leading inverse design programs at Google and Meta, and having held both software and hardware leadership positions. He has nearly 100 issued patents and 40 peer-reviewed papers.

Here’s some info about invrs.io from GitHub: invrs.io aims to advance AI-guided design, focusing initially on optics—a space critical for components in AR/VR, datacenters, autonomous vehicles, and beyond. We are developing an ecosystem that is accessible to everyone from AI scientists to optimization researchers and optics designers.

Invrs.io’s tools, which seemingly use AI to simulate and optimize how light behaves in complex structures, could help Apple design such components for future iPhones, iPads, Apple Vision Pro models, and upcoming unannounced products, according to 9to5Mac.

