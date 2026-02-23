Kerry Condon won Actress in a Supporting Role for her role opposite Brad Pitt in F1 at the Irish Film & Television Academy (IFTA) Awards.

Kerry Condon is an Irish actor who has beennomianted for various awards such as the BAFTA Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Supporting Role and the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

IFTA) is an all-Ireland organization whose mission is to encourage excellence in Irish Film and Television by providing a platform for inspiration, creative development and collaboration across the entire industry. The aim of the IFTA Academy is the stimulation of original and creative production work, and the encouragement of excellence through recognition, education and leadership in film and television.

You can find a complete list of winners IFTA Award winners here. F1 is now streaming on Apple TV.

