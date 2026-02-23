Apple has released its Apple Sports app in available in 36 additional countries across the Caribbean and Latin America, including Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Peru, and others.

As part of this expansion, Apple Sports users will also be able to follow for the first time in the app some of the main leagues and football teams in South America, including the Liga Profesional de Fútbol of Argentina, the Brasileirão Série A, the Primera División of Chile, the Primera A of Colombia, the Serie A of Ecuador and the Primera División of Peru.

The app’s personalized experience highlights the user’s preferred leagues and teams in an interface created by Apple. Fans can switch between scores and upcoming games and explore other sports information, such as team statistics and lineup details.

Apple Sports allows fans to personalize their experience and follow their favorite teams and leagues. On the home screen, events and confrontations are grouped by league, with intuitive controls for fans to customize the display order, ensuring that their favorite leagues appear first. Throughout the app, favorite teams always appear at the top, offering instant access to the scoreboards and updates that matter most.

With Live Activity, Apple Sports offers real-time updates directly on the iPhone Lock Screen and Apple Watch, and you can schedule future events in advance. The Game Card Sharing feature allows fans to share the excitement of any confrontation in all compatible leagues.

Widgets allow you to customize the iPhone Home Screen with your favorite teams and leagues. In addition to the iPhone, widgets are also available on iPad and Mac, offering scores and calendars of favorite leagues and teams on even more platforms.

Apple Sports is now available for download from the App Store in 80 countries and regions around the world, including the ones listed below, added today.

Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda Islands, Bolivia, Brazil, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Granada, Guatemala, Guyana, Honduras, Jamaica, Montserrat, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands, Uruguay and Venezuela.

