In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says Apple will repeat the vibrant color of the iPhone 17 Pro Max and offer options including a return to a deep red for the iPhone 18 Pro Max, but not the foldable iPhone (the rumored “iPhone Fold”).

About the iPhone 18 line-up

Here are some of the other rumors about the iPhone 18 line-up, which should arrive in September or October:

° There will be a smaller Dynamic Island on the devices that could be 35% smaller than those on the iPhone 17.

° The main 48-megapixel Fusion camera on both iPhone 18 Pro models will have a variable aperture that will allow users to control the amount of light that passes through the camera’s lens and reaches the sensor;

° They’ll pack an A20 Pro chip using TSMC’s first-generation 2nm process;

° They’ll include the N2 chip that enables Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread;

° They’ll have a C2 cellular modem, the follow-up to Apple’s custom C1 that debuted in the iPhone 16e last year, and that was followed by a C1X chip in the iPhone Air.

° Apple is “testing” coffee (brown), purple, and burgundy (wine red) color ways for the iPhone 18 Pro Max.

° The iPhone 18 Pro will have a front camera cutout in the top-left corner of the screen alongside a new under-display Face ID system.

° The iPhone 18 Pro Max may be the heaviest iPhone yet.

° The iPhone 18 Pro could drop the current two-tone look of the rear casing found on the iPhone 17 Pro in favor of a more seamless aesthetic.

° All flagship models will be equipped with a 24-megapixel front facing camera, up from 18 megapixels on iPhone 17 models;

° ° The base model may pack 50% more memory than the base model of the iPhone 17.

° Apple is working to simplify the Camera Control button component to reduce costs.° Apple will stick with 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays (rounded up) for 2027’s iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, respectively.° The iPhone 18 models will have displays that use less battery power than current models.

About the iPhone Fold’

Trendforce has rounded up various rumors about the “iPhone Fold” the rumored foldable Apple smartphone expected to debut this year.

° According to South Korean outlet The Elec, Apple is reviewing the use of transparent polyimide (PI) film as the protective layer placed on top of the ultra-thin glass (UTG) cover window for its debut foldable product, which is expected to launch in the second half of this year. The report says Apple is evaluating both polyethylene terephthalate (PET) film and transparent PI film as candidates for the protective layer applied over UTG. With Apple reportedly weighing PI film, Kolon Industries has emerged as a potential supplier.

° According to PhoneArena, Apple may revise button placement, with the foldable iPhone’s volume buttons reportedly moving to the top-right edge instead of the left side. The power button—doubling as Touch ID—and the camera control button would remain on the right. The report notes that consolidating all buttons on one side avoids routing ribbon cables across the folding area, reducing potential hinge failure points over time.

° According to MacRumors, the internal structure is said to adopt a stacked architecture, with most of the space dedicated to the display and battery. This means the device may feature the largest battery ever used in an iPhone. The iPhone Fold may include a 7.8-inch crease-free inner display, a 5.5-inch cover display, Touch ID, dual rear cameras, the A20 chip, and the “C2” modem.

° According to Bloomberg, sources say the company is already exploring a follow-up model in the form of a smaller, square, clamshell-style foldable phone. The tech giant apparently believes its first foldable iPhone will gain sufficient traction to create meaningful demand for the category, encouraging interest in additional form factors.

