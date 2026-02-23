The HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition has announced that Sumbul Ahmad Desai, MD, Vice President, Health and Fitness, Apple and Clinical Associate Professor, Stanford University, will keynote HIMSS26, March 9–12 at the Venetian Convention & Expo Center in Las Vegas.

Her March 11 keynote will address “Scientific Excellence Meets Digital Innovation: Human-Centered Healthcare,” exploring how technology is transforming care delivery, accelerating clinical innovation and empowering individuals with actionable health insights. The session will examine how wearable technologies place real-world data into the hands of consumers.

At Apple, Desai leads initiatives focused on advancing health technologies that improve outcomes for individuals and healthcare systems worldwide. Her keynote will provide attendees with an inside look at how digital tools and scientific advancements have aligned to reshape clinical practice, research and patient engagement. Desai joins a HIMSS26 keynote lineup that brings together leaders from across healthcare, technology, business and culture.

HIMSS (Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society) describes itself as “a global advisor, thought leader and member-based society committed to reforming the global health ecosystem through the power of information and technology.”

