The latest research from Omdia reveals that the European smartphone market declined by 1% in 2025 to 134.2 million units, marking the end of a disruptive year defined by subdued demand and new regulations requiring eco-design and USB-C. However, it was good news for Apple.

Apple grew 6% to 36.9 million in 2025, reaching a record-high 27% market share in Europe, as iPhone refresh demand surged, boosted by strong interest from both consumers and businesses, according to the research group. Its performance was particularly driven by iPhone 16, the Pro Max version of both iPhone 16 and iPhone 17, and iPhone 16e.

Compared to other markets worldwide, iPhone 16e was among Apple’s top-shipping models, largely driven by it replacing iPhone 14 and earlier models, which were discontinued in late 2024 due to the USB-C regulation, according to Omdia. The iPhone maker had six of the top 10 smartphones models shipped in Europe in 2025.

Apple sold 13.4 million iPhones in the fourth quarter of 2025 for 34% market share. That compares to sales of 11.2 million iPhones and 33% market share in 2024.

