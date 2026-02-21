Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of February 9-13.

° The upcoming budget MacBook is expected to be offered in a variety of colors.

° The release of the iPhone 17e is “imminent” and will cost about $599, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

° A new report reiterates that iOS 27 will focus on stability and performance tweaks rather than new features.

° Apple will hold a special “Apple Experience” in New York on March 4.

° Apple has released the first public betas of macOS Tahoe 26.4, iOS 26.4, iPadOS 26.4, tvOS 26.4, watchOS 26.4, and visionOS 26.5.

° Apple has announced what it describes as “a transformative update” coming to Apple Podcasts this spring that will bring advanced video podcast capabilities to the app.

° iPhone sales in Latin America dropped 8% annually as of the fourth quarter of 2025.

° Apple is purportedly speeding up development of “Apple Glasses,” an “Apple Pin,” and camera-equipped AirPods.

° Apple has launched Apple Music Connect, a resource for labels and distributors.

° Look for three days of Apple announcements the first week of March.

° Apple again tops the Carbon Clean 200 list of companies leading the global clean energy economy.

° Apple now has 33% of the European smartphone market.

° iPhone sales in Latin America were down 3% year-over-year as of quarter four of 2025.

° Samsung and Apple dominated the Middle East (excluding Turkey) smartphone market in quarter four of 2025.

° VPN.com CEO and longtime domain broker, Michael Gargiulo, is urging Apple to recognize long-standing names in its dictionary software that appears to not recognize the most sacred names in Christianity: Yeshua, Yahuah, and Yahshua.

° Major League Soccer kicks off its 31st season this Saturday on Apple TV.

° West Virginia’s attorney general has filed a consumer protection lawsuit against Apple, claiming the tech giant has failed to prevent child sexual abuse materials from being stored and shared via iOS devices and iCloud services.

° Everpass Media and Apple have announced a distribution partnership to bring Apple TV sports to commercial venues.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related