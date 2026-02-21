Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From MacRumors: Apple tested color options for the 2022 MacBook Air redesign that are said to be similar to the finishes planned for its forthcoming low-cost MacBook.

° From AppleInsider: Apple didn’t start out as the privacy company, but in the more than 12 years since iPhone 5s, it is the only company trying to offer privacy by default. Today, that’s more necessary than ever.

° From FOX News: Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., has sent a letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook seeking answers on the alleged political bias plaguing the company’s popular news app Apple News.

° From Business Insider: Apple and Google employees customized their own Tudor watches. Now they’re up for sale.

° From Forbes: Apple has chosen a distinct path in AI. Rather than investing tens of billions into the development and training of extensive foundational models from the ground up, it prioritizes secure, tightly integrated inference that depends partly on processing on-device.

