Here are some of the latest software announcements:

° Qobuz has announced its new CarPlay app, which features an interface and includes a toggle shuffle mode for any selection, the ability to directly access full albums during playback, and the ability to explore expert editorial recommendations via the Discover tab. You can also filter your content by genre, add albums to your Favorites with a single tap, and sort your collection alphabetically.

° SleepAI.com, a personalized AI sleep companion, today announced the launch of an AI-powered sleep and emotional wellness platform, now available on both the iOS and Google Play app stores. The platform is designed to address one of modern life’s most persistent challenges: the growing disconnect between how people live and how they sleep.

° Operation Ready, a new military readiness mobile app created by renowned exercise scientist Dr. Jim Stoppani, has officially launched. It delivers a structured, science-backed training program designed specifically for military personnel and tactical athletes. It’s available at the Apple App Store.

° Electric vehicle maker Rivian has released an Apple Watch app, providing R1S and R1T drivers with features on their wrists.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related