The second season of “The Last Thing He Told Me” debuts today on Apple TV.

The series stars and is executive produced by Jennifer Garner, with returning stars Angourie Rice, David Morse and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, and new additions Judy Greer and Rita Wilson. The eight-episode second season arrives with the first episode, followed by one episode every Friday through April 10.

Based on “The First Time I Saw Him,” Laura Dave’s iNew York Times bestselling sequel to her No. 1 New York Times bestseller and Reese’s Book Club pick, in season two of “The Last Thing He Told Me” Owen (Coster-Waldau) shows up after five years on the run, Hannah (Garner) and her stepdaughter Bailey (Rice) find themselves in a race to figure out how to reunite their family before the past catches up to them.

The second season also welcomes new and returning cast members Augusto Aguilera, Josh Hamilton, Nick Hargrove, Michael Galante, John Noble, Michael Hyatt, Luke Kirby and Elizabeth O’Donnell.

About Apple TV

