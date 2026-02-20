Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From 9to5Mac: In a joint status report with Michael Ramacciotti’s legal team, Apple disclosed new details about its efforts to depose Jon Prosser as part of the iOS 26 leak case.

° From wccftech: The first case of Apple’s C1X modem failure was spotted online.

° From Daring Fireball‘s John Gruber: Apple’s March 4 media event could include a demo of immersive Formula 1 content on Apple Vision Pro.

° From AppleInsider: Full Internet by satellite could come via an Apple-designed iPhone or iPad case.

° From CNBC: Mark Zuckerberg said he reached out to Apple CEO Tim Cook to discuss “well being of teens and kids.”

° From Macworld: No, Apple won’t drop USB-C from the iPhone 18. A claim made in a dubious TikTok video may stem from misunderstanding of the term MagSafe.

° From Cult of Mac: Apple’s AirTag really frustrates some people. It’s a great way to find a missing set of keys, but Apple deliberately built in features to prevent the tracker tag from being used to locate stolen property.

° From The New York Times (a subscription is required to read the article): The Emergency SOS satellite feature on the iPhone allowed skiers to seek help after an avalanche.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, the MacVoices Live! panel dives into several topics including record earnings driven by strong iPhone demand and growing services revenue and how supply constraints and shifting Wall Street sentiment affects the future.

