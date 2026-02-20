° Final has announced the A2000, a new wired in-ear monitor built around the company’s in-house “f-Core DU” dynamic driver and developed using a newly established sound evaluation methodology. It’s available from selected retailers worldwide for US$79.99.

° WaterField Designs has announced the Trigo Laptop Backpack, a lightweight, structured, weather-resistant backpack with two padded internal sleeves, including one that fits Apple MacBook Pro models and similarly sized PC laptops.

The US $349 backpack is constructed from Challenge Sailcloth’s EcoPak EPLX450RS. The EcoPak sailcloth delivers strength and water resistance while reducing weight compared to traditional bag materials, according to Gary Waterfield, founder of WaterField Designs.

° UK-based seating specialist, Boulies has launched the EP500 ergonomic chair, designed to provide all-day comfort for work, rest or gaming with adjustable features and a wide 51cm seat to suit users of all different heights and body shapes.

Designed for larger body types, it has a 51cm seat and is built for people from 165cm to 190cm. The EP500 also has adaptive lumbar support that adjusts to each user.

The Boulies EP500 is available from the the Boulies US website for US$389.99 (though there’s an introductory offer of $309.99).

° GameX Studios has released the GAMR wireless play pad, a Bluetooth-enabled smart device that transforms physical movements into in-game actions.

Features include: a built-in rechargeable battery (for 10 hours of gameplay); a USB-C charging cable; grippy pads for a stable base; carry strap for easy transport; 10 original games designed for jumping, running, balancing and full-body movements; a free GAMR mobile app (iPhone and Android).

The GAMR set retails for $199, with a limited launch price of $149. Pre-sales began on February 17 at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/active-gaming-pad/gamr-active-gaming-play-pad.

° Rheem, which specializes in the HVAC and water heating industry, and ecobee, a smart home technology company, have launched the ecobee Smart Thermostat Lite|Works with EcoNet Technology. The ecobee Smart Thermostat Lite | Works with EcoNet Technology is designed to work seamlessly with non-communicating residential heating and cooling systems from Rheem brands, including Rheem, Ruud, and Friedrich. For a full list of compatible products, visit rheem.com/ecobeelite.

