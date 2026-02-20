Jon Stoa, a former Apple designer has reveals what a special edition “iPod retro” would look like, reports Macworld.

The proposed device would have featured a beige finish, rainbow Apple logo, preloaded 80s music videos, and classic arcade games like Pac-Man, the article notes. Stoa said “would draw from both the present and the past to make a statement about the role of Apple and the iPod in culture, both now and then.”

Apple discontinued iPods in 2022. However, as Macworld notes, fans are pushing for it to be revived and updated with, says, an OLED display and Apple Music integration could succeed commercially.

For example, a unscientific poll of Business Insider readers showed 9 out of 10 readers want the iPod back. The article says parents want a non-internet, non-phone device for tweens and kids to listen to music.

There are a number of studies that demonstrate how being “plugged in” all the time can be damaging for a person’s mental health. Social media, especially in young people, can be even more damaging.

Not surprisingly, Tony Fadell, the creator of the original iPod, has called on Apple to revive the iconic music player. He says there’s still demand for a “pure” music listening experience without the distractions of smartphones. He suggests Apple could capitalize on nostalgia for the iPod and tap into a market of listeners seeking a more focused music device.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related