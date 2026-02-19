VPN.com CEO and longtime domain broker, Michael Gargiulo, is urging Apple to recognize long-standing names in its dictionary software that appears to not recognize the most sacred names in Christianity: Yeshua, Yahuah, and Yahshua.

Despite multiple system updates over the years of iOS and macOS, both names appear to still be marked as misspellings and are not auto-capitalized, unlike other proper names such as “Michael” or “David.”

“As a Christian and long-time Apple customer, I would like the names of our Savior to be recognized as something other than typos,” said Gargiulo. “Apple’s dictionary auto-capitalizes secular names instantly, yet the dictionary treats the name of our Creator differently in many cases including attempts to auto-update to different names entirely. There are over 2 billion Christians in the world, and I don’t think they are asking for a lot here.”

Yeshua, the Hebrew name for Jesus, along with Yahshua, are used by many Christians, Messianic and Hebrew-rooted Christian communities in English. The terms literally mean “Yahweh saves” and are the shortened version of “Yehoshua” or “Joshua” in English.

“Christianity is the largest faith group worldwide and definitely one of Apple’s most loyal customer bases,” Gargiulo said.

Apple has a longstanding reputation for promoting privacy and inclusion across cultural, ethnic, and social boundaries. It’s time to extend that same recognition to its Abrahamic faith-based customers, Gargiulo said. He added that this isn’t a call for religious change but a simple request for dictionary accuracy and fair recognition.

Just as Apple quickly updates its software to reflect cultural shifts and user behavior, adding “Yeshua” and “Yahshua” with correct capitalization is a “simple yet meaningful improvement,” said Gargiulo.

