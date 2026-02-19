New research from Omdia shows the Middle East smartphone market (excluding Turkey) closed 2025 on a strong note, with fourth quarter 2025 (4Q25) shipments rising 20% year-on-year to 14.9 million units.

Samsung and Apple dominated the region’s year-end cycle, together accounting for roughly half of all shipments in 4Q25,” said Manish Pravinkumar, principal analyst at Omdia. Apple recorded steady expansion on the back of iPhone 17 upgrades and sustained retail activity across key Gulf markets, reinforcing premium- and upper-mid-led replacement dynamics, he added.

Apple sold 2.1 million iPhones in the Middle East (excluding Turkey) iPhones in 4Q25 for 14% market share. That compares to sales of 1.8 million iPhones in 4Q24 and 15% market share. That’s annual growth of 13%.

Samsung surpassed Apple in the region’s smartphone sales. It had 36% of the market as of 4Q25.

Omdia said that Middle East (excluding Turkey) smartphone growth was driven by upgrade demand across key Gulf markets, supported by flagship launches, expanded financing and trade-in programs, and sustained retail activity tied to tourism and year-end shopping seasons.

For the full year, smartphone shipments reached 54.8 million smartphones in 2025, up 13% year-on-year and marking a third consecutive year of double-digit growth. The performance reflects continued expansion alongside a gradual shift toward a more mature, value-focused market where profitability and competitive positioning are becoming as important as volume growth, according to Omdia.

