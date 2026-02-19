Paid iCloud storage, which starts at $0.99/month, is Apple’s most popular subscription service, according to new data from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners. From the report:

Seventy percent of recent US Apple device buyers report paying for it in the most recent quarter. Apple services include:

° iCloud storage, in various capacities depending on the package;

° Apple TV+, the video entertainment service, not the Apple TV hardware;

° Apple Music, with streaming music;

° Apple Fitness+, the fitness tracker with numerous other health-oriented features;

° Apple News+, a news feed with thousands of media outlets’

° Apple Arcade, its gaming app with a few hundred games, both exclusive to Apple and from other producers.

These services are available individually and in bundles under the Apple One banner.

