Omdia’s latest analysis shows that Latin America’s smartphone market grew 12% year over year in the fourth quarter of 2025 (4Q25) and 3% for the full year, with shipments reaching a record 140.5 million units.

iPhone sales were down 3% year-over-year in the quarter. Apple now has 5% of the Latin American smartphone market.

Latin America’s strong fourth quarter pushed the region to its highest quarterly result on record, surpassing 37 million units for the first time, despite a year marked by economic uncertainty and the prospect of higher component costs, according to Omdia.

Samsung, which grew 21% year-over-year in 4Q25, retained the top position in 2025. China-based Xiaomi climbed to second place with 24.6 million units, up 8% year-over-year. Motorola slipped to third after a 5% annual decline to 21.6 million units, despite finally breaking in the fourth quarter, a trend of six consecutive quarters of declining shipments. Rounding out the top five, China-based HONOR climbed to fourth as the fastest-growing vendor over the last three years, up 48% in 2025 (and 64% in 4Q) to a record 11.8 million units, while TRANSSION (also China-based) ranked fifth after a challenging year, down 30% to 8.9 million units.

