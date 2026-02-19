Following the success of the “F1” movie, IMAX has announced they’re working with Apple TV to bring the 2026 FIA Formula One World Championship live to select IMAX locations across the United States.

Through the collaboration, five of the most iconic Grands Prix in F1 — Miami, Monaco, Silverstone, Monza, and Austin — will be available across at least 50 IMAX locations nationwide.* Participating IMAX locations will deliver a dynamic viewing experience of Formula 1 on Apple TV, amplifying the inaugural season of Apple TV as the official U.S. broadcaster for F1.

The following Formula 1 Grands Prix races will be presented live in IMAX:

Miami Grand Prix – May 3, 2026

Monaco Grand Prix – June 7, 2026

British Grand Prix (Silverstone) – July 5, 2026

Italian Grand Prix (Monza) – September 6, 2026

United States Grand Prix (Austin) – October 25, 2026

