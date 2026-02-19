EverPass Media, a media and technology platform delivering premium live sports content to commercial businesses, has announced a commercial distribution agreement for Apple TV’s sports programming.

The programming includes Formula 1 (“F1”) in the U.S., Major League Soccer (“MLS”) and Major League Baseball (“MLB”) with “Friday Night Baseball”. The agreement expands EverPass’ existing premium sports library, making Apple TV’s live sports content available to new and existing EverPass customers.

Under the agreement, Apple TV’s live sports portfolio will be available to stream at no additional cost through the “EverPass Core” package, that includes Paramount+’s UEFA Champions League, Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football, NBA, WNBA and more.

According to Alex Kaplan, CEO of EverPass Media, with the addition of Apple TV’s sports programming, EverPass customers will now have access to:

° Formula 1: U.S. customers receive all-access coverage of every Grand Prix – including practice, qualifying and Sprint sessions.

° Major League Soccer: Live coverage of every MLS match, including enhanced featured matches every weekend during the regular season on Saturday Showdown and Sunday Night Soccer as well as MLS All-Star Game, Leagues Cup, MLS Cup and more, along with pre-and post-match programming every matchday.

° “Friday Night Baseball”: A weekly doubleheader of featured MLB Friday night games, with pre-and post-game coverage.

