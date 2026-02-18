The iPhone 17 Pro Max already accounts for 11.5% of all Top-20 trade-ins, ranking number one just months after its launch, according to new data from SellCell, a site for selling used smartphones. Here are key insights from the report:.

° Mint-condition iPhone 17 Pro Max devices have depreciated by around 25.4% since launch — roughly 7% less than the iPhone 16 Pro Max, which lost about 32.5% of its value over the same 145-day period.

° This slower depreciation means the iPhone 17 Pro Max is holding noticeably stronger resale value than the previous generation at the same stage of its lifecycle, helping explain unusually early trade-in activity.

° Around 76.5% of iPhone 17 Pro Max trade-ins are unlocked, suggesting sellers are actively timing resale decisions rather than relying on carrier upgrade programs.

° Around 86% of iPhone 17 Pro Max trade-ins are in Mint or Good condition, suggesting many owners are selling soon after purchase.

“Trade-in rankings usually reflect a broad mix of devices at different stages of their lifecycle, with many models appearing months or even years after launch rather than immediately,” according to SellCell. “That’s what makes the rise of the iPhone 17 Pro Max particularly unusual. Despite releasing only recently, Apple’s latest flagship has quickly become the most traded-in device across the independent trade-in market.”

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related