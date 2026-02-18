Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From MacRumors: The first beta of iOS 26.4 suggests CarPlay Video may be nearing availability.

° From AppleInsider: Investment firm Wedbush is telling its clients to ignore recent reports of delays to Siri, saying that 2026 is when Apple Intelligence will be a boon.

° From 9to5Mac: According to a new Private Cloud Compute software release this week, Apple is starting to use M5 chips in Apple Private Cloud Compute servers. This is the infrastructure that powers Apple Intelligence’s cloud-based features.

° From Wccftech: Apple is apparently considering the pitfalls of turning to Chinese memory makers, YMTC and CXMT, to satiate its thirst for memory resources.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, host Chuck Joiner and Norbert Frassa wrap up the MacVoices CES 2026 coverage with the Silicon Valley Macintosh User Group, sharing what stood out and how 56 interviews came together.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related