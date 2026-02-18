On Monday announced a special “Apple Experience” to be held on New York on March 4. I thought perhaps it would be an unveiling of the long-awaited “HomePad,” but apparently that’s not to be the case.

Daring Fireball‘s John Gruber think that Apple will announce new products on a day-by-day basis from Monday, March 2 through Wednesday, March 4.

“What strikes me is that March 4 — the ‘experience’ day — is a Wednesday. So my spitball guess is that they announce all these products via Newsroom press releases, day-by-day,” he said. “Like, say, the iPhone 17e on Monday, new iPad(s) on Tuesday, and new MacBooks on Wednesday. And then the ‘experience’ will be a hands-on thing with in-person demos.

In response, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman said product announcements on the Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of that week is indeed “exactly” what he’s expecting.

So I expect Apple to unveil the iPhone 17e on Monday, March 2, updated iPads and iPad minis on Tuesday, March 3, and major Mac announcements on Wednesday.

What big Mac announcements? Updated MacBook Pros with M5 Pro and M5 Mac processors, a Mac mini with an M5 chip, and the long-awaited update to the Studio Display. And the highlight may be the debut of a low-cost MacBook in multiple color options.

