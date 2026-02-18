Europe’s smartphone market ended the year on a high, with shipments up 2% year-over-year (YoY) in quarter four (Q4) 2025, according to Counterpoint Research’s Q4 2025 Smartphone Market Monitor.

This built on solid YoY growth in Q4 2024, and was due to strong quarters for Apple, Samsung and HONOR. As expected, Apple took the top spot in Q4 2025 and increased its share compared to Q4 2024, with shipments growing 7% YoY thanks to a strong performance by the iPhone 17 series.

Apple’s strong growth in Eastern Europe and increased competition in Western Europe ate into Xiaomi’s market share, causing a 6% YoY decline. The iPhone maker now has 33% of the European smartphone market compared to 31% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

“Despite the ongoing macro headwinds across Europe, 2025 was a reasonable year for smartphone shipments, and the year ended relatively strongly,” said Counterpoint Associate Director Jan Stryjak. “Apple and Samsung both showed good growth, while HONOR, Motorola and Google continued their expansion across the region. However, the positive news ends there. There is trouble on the horizon, with memory price rises expected to cause a significant downturn in 2026. Lower price tiers will face the biggest challenges, but overall shipments will nevertheless suffer significant YoY declines over the next few quarters.”

