Apple has launched Apple Music Connect, a resource for labels and distributors.

Apple says it give them the chance “to promote content, pitch priority releases, upload press photos, and create beautiful marketing assets—for all your artists—all in one place.”

The tech giant says its various sections include:

° Promote for “building momentum around a release.”

° Pitch for “getting your artists on our radar.”

° Media Requests for “updating press photos in a snap.”

° Social asset for “sharing our song placement in Apple Music playlist using our social template.”

° Additional tools for “creating affiliate links, badges, embedded players, QR codes, and more.”

