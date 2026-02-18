To bridge the gap between K-12 education, higher education, and the global workforce, SparkNC, UNC Greensboro (UNCG), and Guilford County Schools (GCS) have launched North Carolina’s first SparkHub.

This new learning environment is designed to connect high school students with innovative higher education experiences and in-demand technology careers. Located on the UNCG campus, the SparkHub serves as a physical and intellectual bridge between K-12 education, higher education, and the global workforce.

Through this partnership, GCS students will participate in immersive, hands-on learning experiences developed in collaboration with global technology leaders, including Apple, IBM, Epic Games, Lenovo, TEKsystems and Cisco. The launch is supported in part by Live Oak Bank, reflecting a shared commitment to expanding access to technology education.

The UNCG SparkHub is part of SparkNC’s growing inter-district network, enabling GCS students to collaborate with peers and technology professionals across North Carolina while gaining exposure to real-world career pathways.

“This partnership is about more than just teaching code — it’s about creating opportunity, confidence, and belonging,” said SparkNC President Lynn Moody. “By opening a SparkHub on the UNCG campus, we are breaking down barriers between high school and higher education and showing students where their potential paths can lead.”

UNCG is a public research university and a member institution of the University of North Carolina System, serving nearly 18,000 students across undergraduate and graduate programs. Guilford County Schools is the third-largest district in North Carolina and among the largest of more than 14,000 in the United States. GCS serves nearly 67,000 PK-12 students at 121 schools.

For more info on SparkHub, visit gcsnc.com.

