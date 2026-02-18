As You Sow and Corporate Knights has released the 13th edition of the Carbon Clean 200, also known as the Clean 200.

It’s a global list of 200 publicly traded companies leading the sustainable economy through clean energy, electrification, efficiency, and enabling technologies. And Apple again tops the list.

Selected from 8,229 global companies, the 2026 Clean200 highlights firms generating substantial revenue from products and services aligned with the Corporate Knights Sustainable Economy Taxonomy, while meeting rigorous material-business screens.

Together, Clean200 companies now derive an average of 53.7% of their revenue from sustainable activities, representing more than $2.8 trillion in annual sustainable revenue. Key findings from the report:

° The top 10 companies on the list are Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Tesla, Contemporary Amperex Technology, Byte Co Ltd., NVIDIA Corp., Volkswagen, and the China Railway Group.

° The 2026 Clean200 is concentrated in Asia-Pacific (36%), Europe (33%), and North America (26%).

° The United States leads with 41 companies, followed by China (28) and Japan (15).

° Information Technology companies generated the largest share of sustainable revenue at $782 billion, followed by Consumer Discretionary ($649 billion) and Industrials ($611 billion).

° Across the Clean200, companies’ sustainable revenue share is more than three times higher than that of MSCI ACWI peers.

° Industrials account for the largest number of companies (50), followed by Consumer Discretionary (32) and Materials (30).

Methodology

The Clean200 ranks the largest publicly traded companies by clean revenue in U.S. dollars, based on alignment with the Corporate Knights Sustainable Economy Taxonomy. To be eligible, companies must earn more than 10% of total revenue from clean sources.

The ranking excludes companies involved in fossil fuels, majority fossil-fired utilities, weapons, deforestation-linked commodities, private prisons, harmful pesticides, and companies that obstruct climate policy. Screening incorporates Corporate Knights research and As You Sow’s Invest Your Values platform.

About As You Sow

As You Sow is a shareholder representative, with a 30-year track record promoting environmental and social corporate responsibility and advancing values-aligned investing. Its issue areas include climate change, ocean plastics, pesticides, racial justice, workplace diversity, and executive compensation.

About Corporate Knights

Founded in 2002, Corporate Knights is an independent media and research company committed to advancing a sustainable economy. Corporate Knights maintains the Sustainable Economy Intelligence Database, which powers its flagship Global 100 ranking of the world’s most sustainable corporations and supports investor-focused research and analytics.

