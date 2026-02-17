Chipmaker Qualcomm says a London lawsuit alleging it had abused its dominant position to force Apple and Samsung to pay inflated royalties will be withdrawn, reports Reuters.

The British consumers’ association which goes by the name of Which? had brought the case on behalf of around 29 million people who bought iPhones or Samsung devices since 2015, seeking 480 million pounds (about US$652 million) in compensation.

Qualcomm was accused of using anticompetitive strategies claimed to breach competition law. Which? Alleged the company charged Apple and Samsung inflated prices that were passed on to customers through higher prices or lower quality products.

However,Which? said in a statement on Tuesday that it would apply to withdraw the case, having reached an agreement under which Qualcomm will make no payment to the claimant class, reports Reuters. It said it had concluded the tribunal would find Qualcomm did not coerce Apple or Samsung to sign any patent licences or chipset agreements, or agree to any licensing terms.

Which? also said the tribunal would find Qualcomm’s practices “did not infringe competition laws, did not result in inflated royalties, and did not lead to an increase in prices consumers paid for their mobile phones.”

