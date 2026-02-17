Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From Cult of Mac: GameSir is bringing its GameHub emulator to macOS, promising “your Mac is now a gaming PC.” The announcement should thrill Mac gamers, as it also promises to support for the Steam gaming platform.

° From Deadline: Dana Eden, an Israeli producer who was working on Apple TV’s Tehran, has died suddenly during filming in Greece.

° From The MacObserver: Apple has released Year of the Horse Lunar New Year wallpapers for the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch with official high resolution downloads available.

° From 9to5Mac: It’s time for Apple to let go of 60Hz displays.

° From MacRumors: Tesla is still planning to bring Apple’s CarPlay to its vehicles, but a compatibility issue between Apple Maps and Tesla’s own navigation software has held things up.

° From Macworld: Apple’s Siri saga is at the point of no return

After another missed deadline, Apple risks losing the trust of its most loyal iPhone customers.

° From AppleInsider: Ahead of the season starting, the Formula 1 channel has popped up in the Apple TV app — and you can’t edit, move, or delete it.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, the global PR Manager for XREAL introduces the company’s platform-agnostic AR glasses that connect via USB-C to devices like laptops, tablets, and phones to create immersive personal displays.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related