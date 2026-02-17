Omdia’s latest analysis shows that Latin America’s smartphone market grew 12% year-over-year in the fourth quarter of 2025 and 3% for the full year, with shipments reaching a record 140.5 million units.

However, iPhone sales dropped 8% annually. According to Omdia,Apple sold 2.5 million smartphones in the fourth quarter of 2025 for 7% market share. That compares to sales of 2.8 million iPhones and 8% market share in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Ahead of Apple in the Latin American smartphone market are Samsung (33% market share), Motorola (16% market share), Xiaomi (15% market share), and HONOR (9% market share).

According to Omdia, the strong fourth quarter sales of smartphones pushed the Latin America region to its highest quarterly result on record, surpassing 37 million units for the first time, despite a year marked by economic uncertainty and the prospect of higher component costs.

