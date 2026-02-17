Apple TV is adding Major League Soccer for free this week, notes 9to5Mac.

Major League Soccer game viewing used to be a paid standalone subscription from Apple. However, now it’s free — IF you subscribe to Apple TV. Every single match will be available for users around the globe, beginning with the kickoff matches this Saturday, February 21.

Apple TV offers several options for watching the championship match live, including through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, Android devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on the web at tv.apple.com.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

